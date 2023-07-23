'Bachelor' Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Welcome Second Baby

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have welcomed baby no. 2!

The Bachelor in Paradise alumni announced the birth of their second baby on Instagram Sunday. The new arrival joins big brother Gates Zev, 18 months.

While the pair have yet to reveal their new baby's name, they confirmed the news with a sweet video of Adam, 33, rocking the newborn while standing near Raven, 32. "All went well," she captioned the clip on her Instagram Story.

Before that, Adam shared an Instagram Story of his own, featuring two tiny footprints and a big update for fans on the delivery via C-section.

"Just finished watching my first C-section," he wrote. "Honestly not as bad as I thought it would be! Mom & baby are doing very good!"



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adam Gottschalk holds his second baby, who he and Raven Gates welcomed on Sunday. Raven Gates Gottschalk/Instagram

The announcement comes after Raven uploaded a sweet clip on Friday night of the pair lying in bed together. "In the morning, we're gonna have a baby," she said.

"Good morning, guys, it's baby day," she added in another video, uploaded on Saturday. "I'm probably gonna have a baby before a lot of you wake up this morning, which is crazy. But I just woke up. I cleansed with the thing I'm supposed to cleanse. I'm supposed to take a little bit of medicine before I go. And Adam's getting dressed right now. We're about to walk out the door, oh my gosh."

Later sharing a clip from her hospital bed, Raven pointed her phone camera at both her husband and her mother before the life-changing moment as they both waved.

"Literal BIRTHday," she captioned another post before her baby was born. "It just hit me — 32 years ago my mom was headed to the hospital with me! Super special sharing a birthday with this baby, but what a full circle moment that my mom also did this on the same day."

Raven Gates shares a photo of her second baby, who she welcomed on Sunday. Raven Gates Gottschalk/Instagram

Raven also posted a selfie featuring the back of the baby's head, and wrote: "Breast feeding is going really great this time!!! Praise the lord!"

Raven and Adam welcomed their first child, Gates, on Jan. 18, 2022, less than a year after they wed in an intimate ceremony at The Olana, an estate located near Dallas, where the couple resides.

"In a wild turn of events from pushing to an emergency C Section — Gates Zev Gottschalk was born on Jan 18th at 3:33am. He weighed 8.6 oz and 21in long," Raven captioned a carousel of photos and videos of the couple's new bundle of joy.

Adam offered an explanation of their son's name in the caption of his own Instagram post.

"Gates was a name we picked out randomly one night while on a date and it stuck so well," he revealed. "It is also tribute to Raven's maiden name. Zev is a name of Hebrew origin which means Wolf — also my great grandfather's name. We're getting ready for 2045 NFL draft already."



Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcomed their second baby on Sunday. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Last month, the expectant mom revealed she would welcome her second baby by scheduled C-section due to a "placenta issue."

"I had an emergency C-section with Gates after he started crowning," she revealed. "They had to push him back inside me and wheel me to do a C-section. Hopefully, a scheduled C-section is less traumatic for me and this baby."



"The placenta issue with this baby is totally different than the issue with Gates," she continued. "Was hoping for a VBAC, but after my anatomy scan and seeing the placenta, it wasn't an option."