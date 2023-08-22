Rachel Recchia Comes to 'Bachelor in Paradise' for a 'Second Chance' and Katie Thurston Encounters Ex Blake Moynes

A sneak peek at the upcoming ninth season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' sees four former Bachelorettes arrive on the beach

Dana Rose Falcone
Published on August 22, 2023 03:28PM EDT

Almost Paradise!

During Monday’s finale of The Bachelorette, ABC released a teaser for Bachelor in Paradise season 9 that saw the return of four former Bachelorettes — and one really crappy situation.

“I’m going on nine days of no pooping,” Samantha Jeffries from Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor says in the preview.

A medic informs Samantha that, if she hasn’t had a bowel movement by sunrise, “We’ll have to deliver almost like, a poo baby.”

Aaron S. from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette offers Samantha reassurance.

 “Just remember one thing: it’s not your poop baby, it’s going to be our poop baby,” he tells her.

former Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Katie Thurston
Former Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Katie Thurston.

getty/abc (2)

Four fan favorite Bachelorettes also find their way to the beach: Charity, Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia and Katie Thurston.

“I don’t think Bake’s going to be happy that I’m here,” Katie, 32, tells host Jesse Palmer, referring to her ex-fiancé Blake Moynes.

KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES
Katie Thurston gets engaged to Blake Moynes on 'The Bachelorette' season 17. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Katie and Blake, 33, got engaged during the August 2021 finale of her season, but called it quits in October of that year. Katie proceeded to date John Hershey, who also appeared on her season; they broke up in June 2022.

Rachel, 27, also showed up in Paradise following a breakup with her fiancé, Tino Franco.

“Getting a second chance, I think things happen for a reason,” she says in the preview.

Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesnt mean its smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of The Bachelorette, TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco on 'The Bachelorette' season 19.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Rachel also sips champagne with Brayden Bowers from Charity’s season. “Toast to finding someone that can match my crazy,” Brayden, 25, says.

The trailer teases Hannah, 28, giving a date card to Brayden, but she’s been dating model Adam Woodard since 2021. Charity, 27, ended her season engaged to Dotun Olubeko and won’t be looking to date on Paradise, either, so viewers will have to wait until Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premieres next month to see how these two factor into the new season.

Jesse, 44, announced during Monday’s finale that Aaron B. will also be heading to Paradise. From the preview, it appears he connects with Eliza Isichei from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Aaron B., 29, tells her, “Liza, really am falling in love with you.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

