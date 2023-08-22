Rachel Recchia Comes to 'Bachelor in Paradise' for a 'Second Chance' and Katie Thurston Encounters Ex Blake Moynes

Almost Paradise!

During Monday’s finale of The Bachelorette, ABC released a teaser for Bachelor in Paradise season 9 that saw the return of four former Bachelorettes — and one really crappy situation.

“I’m going on nine days of no pooping,” Samantha Jeffries from Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor says in the preview.

A medic informs Samantha that, if she hasn’t had a bowel movement by sunrise, “We’ll have to deliver almost like, a poo baby.”

Aaron S. from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette offers Samantha reassurance.

“Just remember one thing: it’s not your poop baby, it’s going to be our poop baby,” he tells her.

Former Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Katie Thurston. getty/abc (2)

Four fan favorite Bachelorettes also find their way to the beach: Charity, Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia and Katie Thurston.

“I don’t think Bake’s going to be happy that I’m here,” Katie, 32, tells host Jesse Palmer, referring to her ex-fiancé Blake Moynes.

Katie Thurston gets engaged to Blake Moynes on 'The Bachelorette' season 17. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Katie and Blake, 33, got engaged during the August 2021 finale of her season, but called it quits in October of that year. Katie proceeded to date John Hershey, who also appeared on her season; they broke up in June 2022.

Rachel, 27, also showed up in Paradise following a breakup with her fiancé, Tino Franco.

“Getting a second chance, I think things happen for a reason,” she says in the preview.

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco on 'The Bachelorette' season 19. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Rachel also sips champagne with Brayden Bowers from Charity’s season. “Toast to finding someone that can match my crazy,” Brayden, 25, says.

The trailer teases Hannah, 28, giving a date card to Brayden, but she’s been dating model Adam Woodard since 2021. Charity, 27, ended her season engaged to Dotun Olubeko and won’t be looking to date on Paradise, either, so viewers will have to wait until Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premieres next month to see how these two factor into the new season.

Jesse, 44, announced during Monday’s finale that Aaron B. will also be heading to Paradise. From the preview, it appears he connects with Eliza Isichei from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Aaron B., 29, tells her, “Liza, really am falling in love with you.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.