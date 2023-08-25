'Bachelorette' Bad Boy Brayden Joins 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Find Out the Full Cast for Season 9!

Katie Thurston's ex-fiancé Blake Moynes and former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia will also be looking for love when 'BiP' returns next month

By
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on August 25, 2023 01:07PM EDT
Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season9

The Bachelor in Paradise singles will soon be arriving on the sand and on Friday, ABC announced which Bachelor Nation stars will be looking for a second chance at love on season 9.

Charity Lawson’s first impression rose recipient Brayden Bowers will be heading to Paradise, as will Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin and Aaron Schwartzman from her season. Blake Moynes, who ended season 17 of The Bachelorette engaged to Katie Thurston, and Will Urena from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette round out the first batch of men.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 cast
Brayden Bowers; Rachel Recchia; Blake Moynes.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth; Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The women include Greer Blitzer, Jessica “Jess” Girod, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Olivia Lewis, Mercedes Northup, Kylee Russell, Brooklyn Willie and Catherine “Cat” Wong from Zach Shallcross’s season. Eliza Isichei and Samantha “Sam” Jeffries from Clayton Echard’s season will also be there, as will former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia. Recchia, 27, left The Bachelorette engaged to Tino Franco, but they broke up before After the Final Rose aired because he cheated on her.

“Getting a second chance, I think things happen for a reason,” she says in a first look at Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesnt mean its smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of The Bachelorette, TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco on 'The Bachelorette'.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The teaser also shows that Lawson, 27, Thurston, 32, and fellow former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, 28, will make appearances on season 9.

Jesse Palmer, 44, will return as host and Wells Adams will be back as Paradise’s resident bartender.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 cast
'Bachelor in Paradise' season 9 key art.

ABC

“Happy day #1 of @BachParadise!,” Adams, 39, tweeted on June 7.

In an accompanying video, Adams joked that the beach will be filled with “Bachelor Nation favorites who will be oiled up and have abs from tits to taint. They haven’t eaten a carb since the [Ronald] Reagan administration. They will be ready for what this beach has to hold for them.”

Adams also joked that “my margaritas are horrible.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premieres Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

