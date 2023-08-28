'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Lace Morris Expecting First Baby with Ryan John Nelson: 'Beautiful Surprise'

Lace Morris is going to be a mom!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, revealed she and Ryan John Nelson are expecting their first baby in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

"Baby has entered the chat💬What a beautiful surprise🫶🏼," she captioned the shot of her dog, Lola, who wears a bandana that says "baby security," sitting alongside a onesie that reads "protected by Lola" and an ultrasound photo.

"Baby Nelson due in March," she added.

Fans and loved ones congratulated the mom-to-be on her exciting baby news.

Amanda Stanton wrote, “Congratulations Lace! I’m so happy for you!”

Former BiP flame Logan Palmer also commented, adding, "Amazing! Congratulations!"



The reality TV alum from Ben Higgins' season has kept her most recent relationship under wraps. She was previously engaged to Grant Kemp during the season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016.

She returned to the show's 8th season following their split.