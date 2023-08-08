'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Are Getting Married 'So Soon'

The pair got engaged in 2019 on season 6 of "Bachelor in Paradise"

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 8, 2023
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Lori Krebs/Instagram

Hannah Godwin is ready to walk down the aisle, nearly four years after getting engaged.

The Bachelor Nation star celebrated the countdown to her wedding to fiancé Dylan Barbour in the comments of an Instagram post from publicist Lori Krebs. In Krebs' post, she shared an image of Godwin, 28, and Barbour, 29, posing together on a dock.

“The royal wedding commences in 3,2,1…” Krebs captioned the image. “Yay!!!! So so soon ❤️,” Godwin commented below the picture. “🔥👏,” Barbour added.

Godwin first joined Bachelor Nation in season 23 of The Bachelor, while Barbour appeared in season 15 of The Bachelorette.  The pair then met on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, which resulted in their engagement in 2019.

Three years after their engagement, Barbour, a tech entrepreneur, and Godwin, a model and founder of Setty.app, told PEOPLE in an exclusive May 2022 interview that they were "back on the wedding planning route" after initially postponing the nuptials to focus on buying a home.

Then in January of this year, the couple announced on Instagram that they had set a wedding date for “August '23.”

More recently, Godwin celebrated an extravagant Barbie-themed bachelorette party while staying at The Venetian in Las Vegas in May.

As the wedding festivities approach, Godwin has revealed that attendees are in for a multi-day event.

"Each day kind of has its own theme," Godwin said in an interview with Extra. "It's kind of fun and different, versus it feeling kind of, like, all the same."

Once they've walked down the aisle, the couple is not looking to rush into family planning and will continue at their own pace.

"I think [Barbour] would be the most awesome dad ever," Godwin told Extra. "Not seeing it super soon in our future, I think we want to be married and kind of embrace that for a while."

