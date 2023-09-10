'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Marries Dylan Brown in Intimate Grand Canyon Ceremony — See the Photos!

The couple announced their engagement in May 2021

Published on September 10, 2023 08:43AM EDT
Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown are married!

The couple — who got engaged in 2021 — tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Grand Canyon on Aug. 27, The Bachelor alum revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Herron, 36, shared a selection of sweet photos from their nuptials, including a snap that appeared to show the couple kissing after saying their vows.

"Always knew it was you @dylan.h.brown 🤵🏼‍♂️👰🏼‍♀️❤️ Love you beyond words!" she began the caption of her post.

"Grateful to our friends who joined us in the Grand Canyon for this special occasion and then got me out alive! 😂. Stay tuned for an after party as soon as life makes room for it!" she added.

The bride — who wore an elegant white empire-line dress with a ruffle neckline detail, and had a simple veil placed in a chic bun — then shared that the couple had tied the knot by the Colorado River.

"We tied the knot on 8.27.23 at mile 75 of the Colorado River, standing on hot granite wearing a wrinkly wedding dress and it was… perfection. ❤️," she wrote.

Both the bride and groom — who sported a white shirt and beige shorts — went barefoot for the ceremony.

Other snaps from the carousel showed a "Just Married" sign attached to a dinghy on the river, the couple smiling as Brown read from a book during the ceremony, shots of the newlyweds and a sweet pic of the new husband and wife's wedding bands.

Last month, Brown hinted about the couple's wedding plans on his own Instagram account.

"I can't believe this is happening!! We're all packed up and heading back to the big ditch..." he wrote alongside a photograph tagged at the Grand Canyon National Park, which appeared to show Herron from behind, sitting on a rock overlooking the famous canyon.

Brown continued, "But this time, we'll be bobbing along the bottom, feeling the immense size and grandeur of one of the most impressive geological wonders of the world! See you on the other side!!" 

Herron announced in May 2021 that she was engaged to Brown after four years of dating with a post on Instagram.

"We are thrilled to share the announcement of our engagement! In our favorite place, with close friends and Rio, Dylan popped the question in front of Mount Sopris [in Colorado]," Herron captioned her post at the time.

"To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time … IT DOESN'T. I'd wait a lifetime all over again — through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies — to end up with this person," she continued.

"We make each other better, we have so much fun and we're going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing! 5.15.21 🥂💍🍾 My forever paradise, favorite adventure bud and BEST friend, @dylan.h.brown ❤️," Herron added.

The sweet message was accompanied by a selection of photos from the romantic engagement moment.

Herron and Brown — who have been open about their fertility journey, IVF treatment and the tragic loss of their son Oliver, who was born earlier this year at 24 weeks — first met in 2017.

The reality star had previously competed for Sean Lowe's heart in 2013 during season 17 of The Bachelor.

Though Lowe chose and eventually married Catherine Lowe (née Giudici), Herron became a standout contestant that season and went on to compete on Bachelor in Paradise in its first and third seasons.

