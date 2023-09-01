'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Admits It 'Wasn't Easy' to Wait for Sex Until Marriage — but 'It Was Worth It'

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett admits she struggled with waiting until marriage to have sex.

Ahead of the release of her book The Love Everybody Wants: What You're Looking For Is Already Yours, the 27-year-old shared a message on Instagram to anyone “Who Is Trying To Remain Pure (and struggling).”

The reality star wrote on Thursday that remaining abstinent until she married Grant Troutt in October “wasn’t easy” but “it was worth it.”

“People did not understand, but as a Christian, you grow into being okay with being misunderstood,” Prewett wrote. “This promise was never for other people anyway.”

Prewett realized that purity “is so much more than the abstinence of sex,” she continued. “It is what your eyes see, and what your ears hear. It’s how you fill your time, it’s being asked to leave the sleepover early because of the movie that’s being played. It’s calling your mom to pick you up from a night with friends that turned into a party. It is the music you listen to, and the words you don’t say.”



She clarified that, in her view, “God is not trying to withhold any good thing from you” while abstaining from sex.

“It is exactly the opposite,” Prewett wrote. “Contrary to popular belief, pursuing purity gives more than it takes. God asks these things of you to PROTECT you and your heart.”

Grant Troutt and Madison Prewett. Madison Prewett/Instagram

Prewett found that practicing abstinence “has led to peace, confidence, joy, and even freedom from things that have tried to cause me shame.”



“Society paints the idea of purity as a list of reprimands and rules that TAKE AWAY from your individuality,” she wrote. “This could not have been further from my experience. Even though there have been ups and downs, lessons learned, and relationships hurt through the pursuit of purity, it has been one of the greatest things to PROTECT me while growing up. I can assure you, that following God’s way is always in your best interest, He only loves you and wants the very best for you and your heart.”



Prewett, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, got engaged to Troutt, 27, in August 2022 after eight months of dating; they tied the knot three months later.



Prewett told PEOPLE at the time of her wedding that Christian faith has always been "the foundation" of her relationship with Troutt, a speaker and minister to athletes and churches.

"What we are most excited for is a lifetime together," she said. "We are most looking forward to walking out God's purpose for our life together. We can't wait to get plugged into a local church and host community in our new home!"