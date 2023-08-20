'Bachelor' Alum Krystal Nielson Marries Miles Bowles in Coastal Wedding Ceremony: See the Photos! (Exclusive)

Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles said, "I do!"

After announcing their engagement in October, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, and Bowles tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at a private residence in La Jolla, California, on Saturday. Ahead of their big day, Nielson shared all the wedding details with PEOPLE.

"It’s a celebration with our closest family and friends and we are so excited to have them here to support our marriage moving forward," says Nielson. "We will be continuing to make memories in the backyard where we first met."

BE Studios/Billy Economou

Planned by Ivory+Stone Event Co., the couple's wedding theme was "keep it coastal."

"We wanted to lean into the organic, earthy, and natural elements of La Jolla, a beach city Miles and I both love, while also elevating the backyard, adding in nods of citrus from the orchard we will say our vows in front of," says Nielson.

BE Studios/Billy Economou

The pair, who are parents to one-year-old daughter Andara Rose Bowles, began dating in April 2020 after being set up by a close family friend. The couple adds that their "commitment to family and open communication with one another" has been the foundation of their relationship. Marriage, says Nielson, is "meaningful to us because we are choosing to commit our lives to each other and our family."



When planning their nuptials, the couple wanted to make sure the affair was authentic to them.

"Music is a big part of our relationship," says Nielson. "Miles actually grew up playing in a band. We knew we wanted to have a diverse assortment of live music throughout our wedding day to really bring the energy. We are having a harp and cellist play for the ceremony and a saxophonist for our first dance."

BE Studios/Billy Economou

Their daughter served as couple's flower girl before the trio shared a special family moment together during their first dance to "You Send Me" by Aretha Franklin.

For her walk down the aisle, Nielson wore a Lumi Dress by Grace Loves Lace which was sustainably and ethically crafted, and handmade with 96% recycled materials. The bride and groom exchanged private vows before the big day, as well as traditional vows during their ceremony which was officiated by a close friend.

During the reception, guests dined on a variety of fresh food stations including gourmet tacos, along with a pizza oven, and gelato cart. "A highlight will definitely be the signature cocktails that we curated with Moniker Cocktail Co. just for our wedding, along with a cold brew coffee bar open all night," says Nielson. "We’re also doing specialty coffees and cocktails from Moniker Coffee & Cocktail Co."

BE Studios/Billy Economou

The day after their "I do's" the pair enjoyed a farewell brunch with all their guests before jetting off to to The Cape, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for their honeymoon.

