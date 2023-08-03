'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3, Her First with Husband Michael Fogel

The former 'Bachelor' contestant is already mom to two daughters, Kingsley and Charlie

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 3, 2023 02:10PM EDT
amanda stanton pregnant
Photo:

Michael Fogel/ Instagram

Amanda Stanton is going to be a mom again!

On Thursday, the former Bachelor contestant, 33, revealed her exciting news by posting a black and white photo of her and husband Michael Fogel to her Instagram, which featured her baby bump. "Mom + Dad 🫶," she wrote in the caption.

"Baby Fogel due in January 🤍🕊️ We have some catching up to do! I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!!"

"The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I'm finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second! 🥹."

"Huge thank you to our families & close friends who have been so supportive, to all of you secretly knew and were so gracious & patient with me (lol) and to @naturalcycles! I think it's normal to be a bit nervous when deciding to plan a pregnancy and I'm happy to answer questions and share my own personal experience," she added.

"Can't wait to share the rest of this journey with you all!" she concluded her post.

Stanton was a contestant on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016 before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise the following year. She married Fogel in September and is already mom to two daughters — Kingsley, 10, and Charlie, 8 — from a previous relationship.

For her wedding, Stanton's two daughters played a sweet role in the ceremony. "Kins is my maid of honor," she told PEOPLE. "She likes to help me with everything. And Charlie is the flower girl. They are both very happy with their positions."

At the time, Stanton said she was looking forward to a blended family with Fogel, whom she began dating after two years of friendship. "It was so nice that we already knew each other. Now, my girls are really excited to officially call him their stepdad!"

