Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Baby Is Found Dead Inside 133-Degree Car

A Florida babysitter has been arrested after the 10-month-old in her care died on Wednesday. According to police, the child was allegedly left inside a hot car for about five hours.

According to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Rhonda Jewell picked up the infant, for whom she has been occasionally caring since June, from the child’s mother’s residence around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Then, the 46-year-old caretaker drove south to another residence, where she was babysitting other children as well. That’s when police allege she arrived and went inside — leaving the infant in the vehicle.

It wasn’t until about 1 p.m. when the mother came to pick up the child that Jewell allegedly realized the infant was still in the car, per the press release.

According to NBC, the National Weather Service reported temperatures in the area to be 97 degrees around that time. The temperature in the car was recorded at 133 degrees when the child was found. WTLV reported that medical personnel said the baby's external temperature was recorded at 102.1 degrees while her internal temperature reached 110 degrees, but medical staff at the hospital informed police that 110 is the highest temperature the thermometer could read.

Baker County police say the child was transported to Fraser Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Jewell was subsequently arrested and delivered to the Baker County Detention Center. She has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to officials.

Jewell made her first appearance in court Thursday morning, police say. Her bond has been set at $25,000 with GPS ankle monitoring also required upon release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It was not immediately clear if Jewell has entered a plea, and her attorney, George Nelson, declined comment.

Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said online Thursday that the department is asking everyone to respect the privacy of the family. Rhoden said it was painful for him and his team to release details about the case.

“Each of us are given the gift of life every morning we wake up and every evening when we finish our day, we are blessed if our family is safe and healthy,” Rhoden said in the release. “In the blink of an eye, our world can be turned upside down. Please be mindful of this when trying to understand the tragedy that took place in our small town yesterday.”