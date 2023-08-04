'Unthinkable': Georgia Babysitter Accused of Choking 1-Year-Old in Her Care

Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, 23, is charged with felony cruelty to children and felony aggravated assault

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 4, 2023 03:04PM EDT
Babysitter Once Convicted of Identity Theft Is Accused of Strangling 1-Year-Old
Photo:

Gainesville Police Department

A Georgia babysitter is accused of choking and nearly killing a 1-year-old child in her care, authorities say.

Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, 23, was charged with “felony cruelty to children and felony aggravated assault”, according to a Gainesville Police Department release posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The alleged incident, in which authorities said Chosewood “suffocated and/or strangled” the child, took place in February.

“Police have charged a Gainesville babysitter with felony assault after child hurt, nearly killed,” Gainesville police said in the department's release.

According to WSB-TV, police said there weren't any nanny cams to capture the alleged incident, which means the investigation has taken months.

Chosewood was being held in the Hall County Jail but was released on bond on Monday, according to WSB-TV reports.

Chosewood received two years of probation at the time.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police told WSB-TV: “It is unthinkable and there is nothing for us to go on exactly why this did happen. This is something that we may never know — as when the child obviously is too young to tell us the truth. But obviously, Chosewood knows exactly what happened and hopefully, it’ll come out in court.”

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

