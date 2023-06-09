Baby Who Was Born Weighing 1 Lb. 'Graduates' from NICU After Months-Long Stay

Alanie Lettsome's graduation day held its own meaning.

After being born at just 23 weeks, weighing 1 pound, 1 ounce, the newborn was forced to spend his first five months at Broward Health Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit due to his significantly early arrival on Nov. 30.

"I went in to do an ultrasound to find out the [baby's] gender, and while [they were] looking, they noticed that my cervix was opening. So they contacted my doctor, and then he told me to go to the hospital. They were waiting for me," Graysel Stuart, Alanie's mother, told GMA.

Stuart, who lives in St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, had to travel to Fort Lauderdale, where the hospital is located, after doctors feared she would give birth early.

Sure enough, three days after arriving, Alanie was born.

Dr. Johny Tryzmel, a neonatologist and the medical director of the NICU, began caring for him. After being on a ventilator for a month and receiving steroids for his lungs, stage two retinopathy of prematurity, a stage one brain bleed, and various infections, Tryzmel shared with GMA that Alanie "beat the odds."

"You're talking about a baby that the chances for survival were in the 30%, to say in the best case scenario, around that 30%, 40% -- and [he] beat the odds," he said.

"Every member of the team is actually the reason why he's doing so well," he added. "But you know what's also important in this team? Mommy. She was amazing. She was there every single day. … We want the parents to be part of the team and be part of our everyday plan of care, and she was there every day."

Because of the constant care, Alanie grew to over 9 pounds and is now back home in the Virgin Islands.



"Our main goal is sending home a healthy baby, and we cherish the opportunity to celebrate our NICU," Tryzmel said in a press release.





