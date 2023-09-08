Her Infant Child Was Found Dead In A Plastic Bag 39 Years Ago. She Was Just Charged With Manslaughter

The child named ‘Baby Mary’ still had her umbilical cord attached to her when she was found in the woods

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
Published on September 8, 2023 04:00PM EDT
The child named 'Baby Mary' was discovered in 1984.
The child named 'Baby Mary' was discovered in 1984. Photo:

Mendham Township Police Department

A South Carolina woman is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly leaving her infant baby in a plastic bag in the woods in New Jersey nearly 40 years ago, authorities announced at a press conference in Morris County, N.J. 

The woman is not being named as she was a juvenile at the time of the infant's death, which makes this a “really unique case,” Mendham Township Police Chief Ross Johnson tells PEOPLE.  

The case began on Christmas Eve in 1984, when two boys found a “deceased newborn” in a remote wooded area in Mendham Township, N.J., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carrol said at the press conference on Thursday.

The child was named "Baby Mary" by the Mendham Township Police Department chaplain and became an icon in the area since, with the community coming together to honor her every year on her death anniversary.

She was found in a plastic bag wrapped in a towel with her umbilical cord still attached to her. The death was ruled a homicide at the time, according to a press release from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. 

The mother was identified earlier this year with the help of DNA technology and on April 24, she was formally charged with one count of manslaughter as a juvenile delinquent.

She currently resides in South Carolina. Authorities did not release her location or any further information. Carrol said Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina assisted in the investigation. 

She was arrested in April, and appeared before a judge in court in New Jersey. She was subsequently released and is being monitored, Johnson tells PEOPLE. 

Even though the mother was identified and charged in April in South Carolina, she had to come to N.J., an extradition process that took months, Johnson says. 

The prosecutor said at the press conference that the father was 19-years-old at the time of the child’s death, and he passed away in 2009.  The mother was 17-years-old, according to the press conference.

Even though the case was being followed throughout the years, it was the subject of renewed focus in 2014 as the 30th anniversary of the child’s death was approaching, authorities said. 

“About two years ago, the DNA evidence started becoming important,” Johnson tells PEOPLE. “About a year ago, we were able to identify some people and eventually the father.” 

Once they knew the identity of the father, they tracked down leads and through further investigation, and identified the mother, he says. Both the father and mother were in school at the time of the death, and lived in Morris County, Carrol said at the press conference.

