'Baby June' Was Found Floating off Fla. Coast 5 Years Ago. Her Mother Was Just Sentenced to 14 Years

A Florida mother was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to throwing her newborn baby into the ocean more than five years ago.

Arya Singh, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, as well as a charge of abusing a dead human body, according to WPTV, NBC-Miami and CBS News. Singh will reportedly also face 10 years probation once she’s released from Florida state prison.

Singh was arrested late last year after investigators spent nearly four years searching for how and why her newborn daughter was found floating off the Florida coastline in June 2018.

The child, who became known as “Baby June,” was discovered naked in the Boynton Beach Inlet by an off-duty firefighter.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steven Stravelli had said the agency received numerous tips over the years, but none were fruitful. The case eventually turned cold, until DNA matched the child to Singh, who was charged in connection to the child’s death last December.

"She's the mother, and she is solely responsible," PBSO Detective Brittany Christoffel said after Singh was arrested.

"Justice has been served with this sentence," the sheriff's office said in a statement this week, according to NBC6.

"Ms. Singh went to a hotel room alone and gave birth to a child. As a result of her actions or inactions, the baby died," the statement added. "Ms. Singh never called 911, she never sought medical treatment, she never asked for help for her child, and she never dropped the baby off at a fire station."



The statement continued: "As the child’s mother, under the circumstances she placed herself in, she was the only person who could have saved that child’s life. Instead she disposed of her baby in the Boynton Inlet, in the hopes no one would know what she had done. There must be a consequence for that. And in this case, the consequence is 14 years of prison followed by 10 years of probation."

Investigators said they were able to piece together Singh’s connection to the baby through DNA testing that matched her to a relative.

"We got the DNA from the father, who was very cooperative," Christoffel had said. "He knew nothing about this baby. He knew that he had a girlfriend around that time that told him she had been pregnant but had taken care of it. He was thinking she perhaps had an abortion."

Singh later confessed to the crime after investigators also pinged her cellphone to the location Baby June was discovered 40 hours beforehand. Christoffel told reporters last year that Singh said she didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth and that after she gave birth, she didn't know if the baby was alive or dead.

"She didn't know what to do with her, and she still had her with her, and she decided that's where she was going to dispose of her," Christoffel said.

WPTV reports Singh had also been charged with second-degree murder in the case of Baby June, but had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Singh will receive credit for the 231 days she’s already spent in jail, according to the outlet.