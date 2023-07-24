Baby Giraffe Dies at Texas Zoo Days After Mother Giraffe's Death

"The Cameron Park Zoo staff are deeply saddened by the loss of Zuri," the zoo shared in a statement about the giraffe calf's death

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 05:47PM EDT
Baby giraffe dies days after momma giraffe dies
Baby giraffe dies days after momma giraffe dies. Photo:

Cameron Park Zoo/Facebook

The Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas, is mourning the loss of two of its beloved giraffes

Over the weekend, the Cameron Park Zoo shared a Facebook post alerting its followers that Zuri, a Masai giraffe calf, died on Saturday morning.

The heartbreaking announcement comes four days after the death of the giraffe's mother, Penelope. According to the Texas zoo's Facebook, Penelope died on July 19 after becoming suddenly ill.

"It is with great sadness that the Cameron Park Zoo announces the death of Penelope, the Zoo's adult female Masai giraffe. Penelope became ill late last night, and the Zoo's veterinarian and staff worked with her during the night, and unfortunately, she passed early this morning," the zoo wrote on Facebook.

After Penelope's death, caretakers "transitioned [Zuri] to a milk formula along with having her connect with the other female giraffe, Jenny, a reticulated giraffe," according to Cameron Park Zoo's Facebook post about Zuri's death. Unfortunately, Zuri died despite the zoo's effort to comfort and care for the animal following her mother's death.

On social media, the zoo shared that a "necropsy (animal autopsy)" was performed on each animal to determine each giraffe's cause of death, "It will take several weeks to receive the results," the Cameron Park Zoo wrote on Facebook.

"The Cameron Park Zoo staff are deeply saddened by the loss of Zuri. They appreciate the continued support of the community in this difficult time," the facility concluded its social media announcement about the baby animal's death.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, Penelope was acquired by the Texas zoo from the San Diego Zoo. She was 10 years old when she died and was adored by community members, as was Zuri.

Temple, Texas, NBC News affiliate KCEN-TV shared that Zuri was born on June 23 and was less than a month old at the time of her death. The outlet added that the zoo recently held a baby naming contest on Facebook to prepare for Zuri's arrival.

It was easy for giraffes like Zuri and Penelope to stand out at the zoo because Masai giraffes are the largest giraffe species and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya and Tanzania. Another fascinating trait of the species is their distinct and irregular star-like blotches extending to their hooves.

Unfortunately, poaching and habitat fragmentation have landed Masai giraffes on The International Union for Conservation of Nature's endangered species list.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October 2021, the Dallas Zoo suffered from an unprecedented loss when they announced the death of three giraffes in one month, including a 14-year-old giraffe names Jesse, a 19-year-old giraffe named Auggie who died from "age-related health issues that led to liver failure," and a 3-month-old calf named Marekani.

Related Articles
Man Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporting About Hiking in Extreme Heat Hours Earlier
Hiker Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporter About Risking Extreme Heat Hours Earlier: 'Why Not?'
Paul McCartney adopted dog
Paul McCartney and His Wife Nancy Shevell Adopt Dog and Give Him a 'Fur-ever Family'
Rock formations and flowers in Valley of Fire State Park.
2 Hikers Found Dead in Nevada State Park as Temperatures Reached 114 Degrees
kim kardashian dog sushi
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Her Dog Sushi Wearing a Fluffy Pink Sweater
Cinnamon American Black Bear poses on a large boulder
Woman Dead After ‘Apparent Bear Encounter’ Near Yellowstone National Park
Billie Eilish Say Goodbye to Her Dead Dog Pepper: âRest Easy Mama
Billie Eilish Shares Grief Over Death of Her Dog Pepper: ‘Rest Easy Mama’
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20.
‘Help Me!’: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Texas Uses Sign to Get Rescued in California
Shark Week
Shark Week Started 35 Years Ago and the Reason Why May Surprise Animal Lovers (Exclusive)
Columbus zoo finds out male gorilla is female when she gave birth
Shock Twist at Columbus Zoo as 'Male' Gorilla Gives Birth to Surprise Baby Girl
Close shark encounter
Shocking Footage Shows Great White Shark Circling Man and Biting Camera Attached to His Head
real life ken and barbie
The Real-Life Barbie and Ken Are a Human and Dog Duo Taking on the World Together (Exclusive)
Michael Jleene Hardaway sepsis amputation gofund me
Houston Man Undergoes Double Amputation After Flea Bite: Report
kaley cuoco
A Complete Guide to Kaley Cuoco's Pets — Past and Present
Thank You! Thank You! Thank You for... - South Plains SPCA
Matted Dog Found in Cornfield Goes Through Stunning Transformation After Losing Pounds of Fur
Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore attend Communities in Schools Annual Celebration on May 1, 2018
Mandy Moore Says Her Cats 'Prepared' Her and Taylor Goldsmith for Parenthood: 'Our OG Babies' (Exclusive)
James Kennedy and dog
James Kennedy Shares that the Dog He Got with Ex Raquel Leviss Is 'Back in My Life'