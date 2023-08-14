An Hours-Old Baby Was Found Dead in a Sears Bag 31 Years Ago. Her Mother Was Just Convicted

A 50-year-old South Carolina woman has been found guilty of killing her newborn in 1992, decades after the baby's body was found in a plastic Sears bag in a river.

On Friday, a York County jury found Stacy Rabon of Rock Hill. S.C., guilty of homicide by child abuse in connection with the death of her hours-old daughter, the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced in a statement.



On Aug. 12, 1992, a man who was fishing on the Catawba River made a shocking discovery when he found the baby inside of a plastic Sears bag floating in the water near the Highway 21 Bridge between Rock Hill and Fort Mill, WBTV reports.

During Rabon's trial, John Pierce, the man who found the baby, recounted the horror of discovering what was inside the bag.

“I started unraveling the sheets and the stuff that was around it, and when I did, to my surprise, the baby was there,” Pierce, then 18, told WSOC-TV in 1992.

The baby had been suffocated and stabbed. Authorities believe the baby died of suffocation, not from drowning or her stab wounds, WCCB and WBTV report.

Heartbroken and shocked by the baby’s death, members of the community who rallied together to pay for the newborn’s funeral named her Angel Hope, instead of Baby Jane Doe.

For three decades, the case went cold.

But in 2020, detectives decided to reexamine the case. Using advances in DNA technology that were unavailable at the time of the baby’s death, they were able to submit DNA from the sheet that was wrapped around the newborn to the York County Forensic Biology Lab for testing.

The results pointed to Rabon as a suspect. She was arrested shortly after.

“She did admit that she had a baby Aug. 12, 1992 and that baby was born alive,” Solicitor Leslie Robinson said during the trial, WSOC-TV reports.

“A newborn baby has no choice but to count on its mother,” Robinson said.

Rabon said she gave the baby away, but authorities were unable to confirm that, WSOC reports.

Rabon’s lawyer told the court that Rabon “is not guilty.”

The jury thought otherwise.

“Tonight, hours away from what would have been her thirty-first birthday, that baby finally got justice when a York County jury found her mother guilty of homicide by child abuse,” the York County Solicitor’s Office said in the statement after the verdict.

Rabon will be sentenced on Aug. 21. She faces up to life in prison.

Her attorney was unable to be reached for comment.