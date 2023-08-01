Baby Adorably Cheers Up Plane Passengers by Saying Hi to Everyone Who Comes on Board

A 10-month-old baby is taking away the frustrations of flying by making sure all passengers get a smile while coming on board.

In a now-viral TikTok video, a mom documented the adorable moment her little girl said hi to every plane passenger as they walked through the aisle to get to their seat. In the video, the baby girl wore a blue onesie and stared at everyone as they walked past.



"Hi," the little one said as she wiggled around in her seat, playing with her feet. She peered around the seats to get a better view of her passengers, getting excited as one finally said hi back.

"When your 10-month-old says hi to everyone on the plane," her mom, Desiree, wrote on the video, elaborating in the caption by saying, "She loves people & was such a trooper on our delayed 3 hours flight! Welcoming everyone on board."

In the comments, Desiree tagged Frontier Airlines and wrote, "your greeter on flight 1155."

The comment section itself is filled with viewers who loved Desiree's video. "My flight would be 100x better if I got greeted by that cutie 🥺," one user wrote.

Desiree Stearns/TikTok

"And I make sure to say hey back lol," another said. "Yessss girl lol," Desiree responded.

"I want to sit next to her on my next flight 🥺," another user chimed in.

Throughout her account, Desiree's sweet baby girl can be seen practicing her favorite word — hi — and cheesing it up for the camera. Now 11 months old, she is "talking up a storm" according to a comment from her mom.