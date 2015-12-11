Zoe Saldana Slips Back Into Guardians of the Galaxy Suit After Having Twins: 'It Pays Off to Work Hard!'

Mission accomplished!

Zoe Saldana has been working so hard to get back into pre-baby shape since welcoming twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio on Thanksgiving last year. And recently, the actress reached a mini milestone and enjoyed the fruits of her hard labor.

“Holy S—! You guys, I had to share this, this is one of the old #guardiansofthegalaxy costumes that I wore back in 2013. After twins I can’t believe I was able to slip into this,” Saldana, 37, posted on Instagram showing off her figure in her character Gamora’s suit. “It pays off to work hard! I mean it mommies of the world, if I did it you can too.”

And the mother of two isn’t teasing any spoilers from the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 sequel.

“@marvel and @jamesgunn don’t be mad, I’m not showing anything that hasn’t been seen before… besides, aren’t we designing new stuff?”

In addition to sharing her preparations to reprise her role as the green-skinned leading lady, Saldana had been updating fans about her post-baby fitness routines.

The star described her pregnancy as “a very challenging experience when it pertains to my body,” also revealing that she had weighed 185 lbs. at her heaviest in a Facebook post back in April.

“My body was really bent out of shape after the boys were born. Bouncing back feels impossible, but I know it is important as a woman, and now a mommy, to not give up,” she continued. “I am determined to get my energy back and find balance for my body before these little guys start walking, and before I go back to work, my clock is ticking!”