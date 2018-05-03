Zoë Saldana's 3 Sons Make Rare Public Appearance as They Celebrate Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

Zoë Saldana was showered with love from her family and friends, including her three sons!

The Avengers: Infinity War star, 39, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday in Los Angeles where she celebrated the honor with her husband Marco Perego-Saldana and their color-coordinated 3-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio as well as youngest child, 16-month-old Zen Anton Hilario.

The Perego-Saldana family made a rare appearance altogether accompanied by her mother, her sisters and grandmother as well as guest speakers James Cameron and Mila Kunis, who was joined by husband Ashton Kutcher.

“I admire you as a person, a wife, a sister, a mother, a businesswoman and an actress. While the world knows you for the characters you have played, I have the privilege of knowing the working mom behind-the-scenes,” Kunis said during her speech.

Meanwhile, Avatar director Cameron recognized that among Saldana’s many acting roles, the job of a parent is the most important to her.

“For Zoë, the role that she cares about the most is mother. Somehow she does all these amazing things while being a mom to three young boys. And like I said, she’s a force of nature. Fortunately, she has a great supportive partner in life, her husband Marco,” he shared.

During her acceptance speech, Saldana thanked her husband for their three boys.

“You are my everything. Every day you remind me to appreciate life’s journey. You keep me grounded. And you help me slow down when I need to take in a moment. You keep yearning to continue making art. You’re that voice in my heart that keeps telling me mend your life, love what you do and do what you love. So thank you, I’m taking this moment in,” she said.

“But you what makes me most excited when I wake up? The three masterpieces that we have created: Zen, Cy and Bowie. Mama te quiere, I love you,” the proud mom concluded.

In March, Saldana joked that every day is the same in her house when it comes to making sure Cy and Bowie remember to include their little brother Zen.

“We’re in a constant Groundhog Day where we’re repeating the same messages of compassion: ‘Don’t forget about little brother!’ ” the Guardians of the Galaxy star told PEOPLE. “I mean, he’s not a pushover, so that’s a good thing. But it’s really hard to be the little brother to two twin older brothers.”

Adding, “They’re identical twins and they’re really attached at the hip and their connection is really majestic. So it takes a lot of conscious action to not forget about Zen — but Zen never lets them forget either. He’s really persistent.”