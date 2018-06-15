Yael Stone is a mom!

The Australian actress — known for her role as Lorna Morello on Orange Is the New Black — and her partner Jack Manning Bancroft welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Pemau Stone Bancroft, on Wednesday, May 30, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Her mum and dad are very tired and very much in love,” says the rep. “She was named after her great-great-great-grandmother, who provides a powerful link to the past: the Bancrofts’ oldest link to the Djanbun clan of the Bundjalung nation.”

Stone, 33, went public with her pregnancy in January, walking the red carpet ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards dressed in a long yellow and white gown with a plunging neckline that showed off her baby bump.

“We don’t know and we’re not going to find out just because it’s so fun,” she told PEOPLE of her baby’s sex at the SAG Post-Awards Gala. “There are so few surprises, right?”

The actress also revealed that she hadn’t quite decided where she wanted to give birth yet. “There’s so many things that come up about choice and the way we approach our lives as women, particularly,” she explained. “So for me, I’m 100 percent pro choice, and it turns out it expands into my pregnancy.”

“There’s so many choices that we can make to feel comfortable, whether I want to give birth in a hospital, [or] I want to give birth at home [or] at a birthing center,” she said, explaining she’d eventually make her choice based on whatever “the energy wants to be like.”

“Every woman who has given birth has a story to tell me and I love them all. I love all of those stories,” Stone said, adding that she’s also been getting advice from the women she teaches yoga to at Rikers Island.

“You kind of feel like you’re entering into this little secret coven,” she mused.

Orange Is the New Black season 6 premieres July 27 on Netflix.