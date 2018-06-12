Why Kylie Jenner Stopped Showing Stormi's Face: She's 'Shocked' at 'Nasty Comments,' Source Says

Kylie Jenner recently deleted all photos showing her 4-month-old daughter Stormi‘s face from social media — and a source tells PEOPLE the new mom plans on keeping it that way for a while.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant,” says the insider. “After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom.”

“She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” continues the source, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about Jenner’s baby girl.

“Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” explains the insider. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

On Sunday, Jenner, 20, posted a makeup-free selfie featuring just a peek of her baby girl’s forehead on Instagram. In the comments section, users inquired as to why so many photos of Stormi had been deleted.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” replied Jenner to one user who asked why she had “cut her baby out” of the new snap, according to E! News.

While Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were mum about their baby on the way throughout her pregnancy, the new mom has shared a bevy of photos of little Stormi since her Feb. 1. arrival. Many still remain on her Instagram account, even though all photos that show her face fully have been removed.

Jenner has also made a point to subtly shut down speculation surrounding Stormi’s paternity. (In May, rumors began swirling alleging the reality star’s daughter was fathered by Jenner’s former bodyguard Tim Chung, which he has explicitly denied.)

“Stormi’s Parents,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned a photo of herself and Scott, 26, at the 2018 Met Gala, where they made their red-carpet debut as a couple.