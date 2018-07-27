New Mom Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn't Have a Nanny: 'Nobody Could' Care for 'My Baby Like Me'

Cardi B knows new motherhood is more than a full-time job, but she’s taking it on without hired help.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live Thursday night following her announcement that she was backing out of her fall appearances on Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour to care for her 2-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari and have more time to recover from childbirth.

“There’s this feeling that, as soon as my baby came out, that I have that is just like … I can’t leave my baby at night, not for one second,” she explained. “A lot of people keep telling me, ‘You need to find a nanny because you gotta start working soon,’ and it’s so hard because I want to be with my baby every second.”

“I didn’t [think] that it would take so long for my body to heal,” added the “I Like It” hitmaker. “I thought six weeks was going to be good enough — no, bro. My ass is broken. This baby broke my ass.”

Cardi B also admitted having a baby is beyond anything she read about in parenting books and that, “I respect mothers more than ever now.”

“I see moms differently — especially the young ones [who] barely have experience, they barely have money,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t know how they could do it.’ ”

“I really love my little baby,” Cardi B raved of Kulture, calling her K.K. at the beginning of the video. “She’s so cute. She looks like me, of course. She looks like her daddy [Migos’ Offset], and she looks like [Cardi B’s sister] Hennessy. … And she just melts me. I don’t feel like nobody could tend [to] my baby like me.”

In her initial announcement Thursday night, Card B admitted on Twitter and Instagram that she had “underestimated this whole mommy thing” before giving birth to her daughter on July 10.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” wrote the music superstar. “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby!” she added. “Thank you, Bruno, for being so supportive and understanding.”