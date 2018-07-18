Why Whitney Port Says 'Pregnancy Was Hard' for Her: I 'Was Losing It Every Single Day'

While some women may enjoy every moment of pregnancy, Whitney Port had quite the Hill to climb during her mom-to-be days.

“Pregnancy was hard for me — I mean, [in] my first trimester, I was extremely nauseous,” the 33-year-old former reality star told PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real. “So I just was losing it every single day.”

“And then the second trimester comes and you start to put on weight and so you have a bunch of body-image issues,” she explains. “And then the third trimester comes and you feel extremely uncomfortable because you’re so enormous and you’re scared about your life change.”

Port and husband Tim Rosenman — who married in November 2015 — welcomed their first child, Sonny Sanford, on July 27 of last year.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: The Hills Are Alive … with Babies! See Which Cast Members Are Expanding Their Families

If the mother of one could offer any advice to a pregnant woman, it would be to “have patience” and know that the more challenging aspects of new parenthood eventually do get easier.

“Phases are really short, like the difficulty-with-breastfeeding phase and then the teething phase and then the crawling phase,” Port says. “These things seem really overwhelming the first year, but just as they start is kind of as quick as they end.”

RELATED VIDEO: Whitney Port Opens Up About Adorable Moments with Baby Sonny – Including the Time He Peed on Her!



If the fashion designer and author had to choose a single proudest moment of parenting her son, it would be how quickly she and Rosenman were able to get Sonny to snooze well.

“We only really had to sleep train for one night,” Port reveals. “Sleep training is a difficult thing that parents really dread and for Sonny, we only had to really enact this certain routine for one night and then he was able to sleep 12 hours a night.”

“I felt like that was a huge mission: accomplished moment,” she adds. “People are very jealous I have a good sleeper.”