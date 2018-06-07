Walker Hayes and Wife Laney Mourning Loss of Seventh Child: Baby Girl Is 'Now Safely in Heaven'

Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their daughter.

In a statement on Instagram and Twitter, the country star, 38, shared the tragic news that their seventh child on the way, a baby girl, died on Wednesday, just days before her due date.

“It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven. Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve,” the statement read about the couple who share three daughters and three sons, ranging in age from 2 to 11.

“Walker has canceled his immediate upcoming appearances to be home with Laney and their children. We ask that everyone respectfully give them their privacy in this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

A rep for Hayes had no additional comment at the time.

Hayes previously told Taste of Country that they were expecting Oakleigh on June 8 and were planning a home birth.

Describing how they didn’t want to have to drive anywhere once Laney went into labor, the “You Broke Up With Me” singer-songwriter said, “We’ve almost had a couple in the car, and I’m not the guy you want to have a kid in the car with. I’m pretty chill, but once birth starts I go the opposite of chill.”

Hayes and his pregnant wife, who were high school sweethearts, attended the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15. The father of six’s last public appearance was at Craig Campbell’s 6th Annual Celebrity Cornhole Challenge in Nashville on Tuesday.

Hayes previously told PEOPLE that his children are fully supportive of his rising career.

“They’re so cute about it. They look at me like I’m Adam Levine,” he said in December 2017. “They’re just kids, but them being proud of me means so much to me, and I can tell that they are. They are my favorite things about life. I love each and every one of these kids and I can’t wait for another one. They’re all so beautiful and incredible, and watching them grow is the best thing I get to do on earth.”

Hayes also spoke highly of his wife, calling her his most ardent champion. “Our life is so drastically filled with hope and actual things happening and no longer just ‘I believe in you,’ or ‘just hang in there’ or ‘maybe next year,’ ” he said.

He jokingly added, “We do a lot celebrating. What can I say?”

The Mobile, Alabama, native previously opened up to PEOPLE in July 2017 about life with six children, admitting that he and Laney originally planned on having four kids but “just kept going.”

“Everybody thinks I’m crazy having six kids and chasing this dream,” he said, adding of what he tells his wife, “You’re crazier than anybody because you married me, and you’re still around for all this.”

Hayes had been scheduled to perform at the CMT Music Awards Wednesday, as well as the CMA Music Festival 2018 in Nashville from June 7-10.