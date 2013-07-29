Vince Vaughn & Daughter Spend the Day at Disneyland

He may make his living on the big screen, but at Disneyland, Vince Vaughn was just another proud papa.

The Internship star, 43, took his ladies – pregnant wife Kyla and 2-year-old daughter Locklyn – to the park for some fun on Saturday.

The Vaughns were spotted at the “Soundsational Parade” on Main Street, where popular Disney characters march alongside colorful floats.

Next, the funnyman’s family of three went to the exclusive members-only restaurant Club 33, located in New Orleans Square. Vaughn has discussed the way that parenthood has changed his life.

“It gives you a different purpose,” Vaughn said last spring. “I feel so grateful.”

Wife Kyla is due Aug. 5, and the couple have been married since January 2010.