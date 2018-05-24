Victoria Beckham on Teaching Her Kids to 'Work Hard' in Life: 'Got to Give Them a Kick Up the Bum'

It takes a lot of drive to get to a position where you’re a shoo-in for a royal wedding invite — just ask Victoria Beckham.

But the fashion designer and former Spice Girl‘s attendance at the recent nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is only one of her many accomplishments to date. And that work ethic is something she’s passing on to her children.

“It’s never been an option not to work hard. They see Mummy go to work, they see Daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work,” Victoria, 44, told the Evening Standard in an interview published Wednesday of her four kids: Harper Seven, 6½, Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 15, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19.

She adds of her family with husband David Beckham, “But at the same time they’re happy children. I believe that children should be children, and have fun.”

Victoria Beckham with Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and Romeo Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham with Cruz, Romeo and Harper Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria emphasizes that the pressure she and her husband put on their kids is all about balance and comes from a place of love, in wanting them to succeed in life while also enjoying every bit of it.

“I like to push them because I want them to achieve as much as they can, but I don’t want to push them so much that it makes them overly stressed,” she says. “No child wants to do homework.”

“As parents, we’ve always got to give them a kick up the bum,” Victoria adds of herself and her retired soccer pro husband, 43. “That’s our job. I’m not saying they love doing it — they don’t— but it’s compulsory.”

Victoria and David Beckham

While, like most kids, Victoria’s may not prefer studying over other activities, Harper — who’s also a big fan of The Greatest Showman — is a natural at academia.

“She gets up early, does her spelling, does her Kumon,” explains the proud mom. “She works hard, but she’s a happy little girl. She’ll make me a coffee, and write me these little notes like ‘Mummy, I love you with all my heart.’ “