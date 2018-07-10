Victoria and David Beckham raved about their “little princess” Harper Seven on Tuesday, their youngest child’s 7th birthday.

The power couple — who also share sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13 — celebrated Harper’s big day with a series of social media snaps.

“Happy Birthday baby girl,” wrote Victoria, 44, in the caption to an Instagram shot of her and her daughter. “We love u so so much x so many kisses!!! X Mummy, Daddy, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruzie x.”

David, 43, also shared a shot of himself and Harper to Instagram.

“What can I say about my little princess other than she is perfect in every possible way,” he wrote. “Harper Seven has turned 7. Happy birthday to my big girl!! This little one is so loved by her brothers, mummy and daddy…special, special little girl ♥️ Makes me smile every single day ♥️.”

On his Instagram Stories, David posted more selfies of the two — including a playful one where they both stuck their tongue out at the camera.

Later shots showed the birthday girl went on a horse ride, before stopping for a sweet tea party.

“Happy Birthday Harper Seven!!!” Victoria wrote in another post. “Special day with family and friends to celebrate. We love u baby girl!”

“We love you so much,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday baby girl.”

Harper’s siblings also got in on the action.

“Happy birthday Harper,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram Stories, over a photo of his sister’s pink roller skates. “Love you.”

“I can’t believe you are 7 now Harper!!” Romeo wrote. “Such a big girl ❤ we all love u so so much I couldn’t ask for a better sister !! Love u so so much hope you have a lovely day ❤.”

Last year, Harper celebrated her birthday with a tea party at Buckingham Palace, where she and some friends even posed with Princess Eugenie of York.

“This wasn’t the palace opening the gates for Harper’s birthday party,” David explained on Instagram at the time. “This was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper, plus a few school friends.”

“We were honored to be able to there…” he added. “Beautiful tea party…. 💜”

Meanwhile, Harper’s birthday comes days after another milestone for Victoria and David: their 19th wedding anniversary.

To mark that occasion, both went to dinner in Paris — where a picture was snapped of them holding hands and smiling.

“19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple 🤔 …,” David wrote in the photo’s caption on Instagram, referencing his brightly colored reception suit. “Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x.”

Added Victoria: “19 years!!! X I love u so much x.”