Khloé Kardashian shared new video of baby True on Tuesday, and she managed to catch her 7-week-old daughter in one adorable sneeze.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, couldn’t help but coo over her little girl in the two clips she uploaded to her Instagram Story.

“Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?” Kardashian asked her daughter, who was sitting upright on a bed between two pillows while wearing a pale pink ballerina outfit complete with matching tutu, socks and bow.

“Hey Mama! Hi Baby True. Lookin’ like a little lady,” she added before True’s face wrinkled up in a sneeze. “Bless you, Mama!”

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been sharing sweet messages about True on social media over the last few weeks since welcoming her baby girl with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12.

The Revenge Body host first introduced her little one to the world on May 12 in a video of True looking up at the camera with a flower superimposed over her right cheek.

Most recently, Kardashian Snapchatted a photo of “Mommy’s little love” on Friday, explaining in a video that True is already a champion sleeper, having snoozed for eight hours straight. “That’s a huge blessing, let me tell you,” the Good American designer said.

“I’m just so proud of her!” continued Kardashian, looking down to address baby True off camera, “Mama, you’re so perfect, my girl. Thank you, my love.”

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True is more than just Kardashian’s “love.” On May 29, the reality star — who has also been sharing her post-baby workout routine with her followers — tweeted that True was her “bestie for life.”

“I sometimes still can’t believe I’m a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!!” she wrote. “True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel 💜”

I sometimes, still can’t believe im a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!! True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

But there have been some surprising moments for the new mom, too. “One thing about motherhood that I didn’t know is that every time baby True goes potty, it is like a party in here,” she revealed in a Thursday video. “And I cheer, and it’s like a poop party. I go, ‘Oh my Gosh, Mama, I’m so proud of you! You went potty!’ ”

Added Kardashian with a laugh, “The joys of motherhood. And it’s the little things that make us happy. Because I know her tummy’s feeling good and her digestive system is working. I didn’t know these things would excite me. My, how things have changed.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kardashian and boyfriend Thompson, who have been together since 2016, are still trying to find a new normal following the 27-year-old athlete’s cheating scandal, which was first made public just two days before True’s birth.

Although Kardashian decided to stay with Thompson in the wake of his alleged infidelity throughout her pregnancy, an insider recently told PEOPLE the couple’s relationship has “changed.”

“She has good days and bad days with Tristan,” the source said. “They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed.”