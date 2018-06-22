Tristan Thompson Shares First Photos of 18-Month-Old Son Prince with 2-Month-Old Daughter True

Tristan Thompson has his two children with him in Calabasas!

On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 27, shared the first photo of him and his 18-month-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, as well as 10-week-old daughter True, whom he welcomed on April 12 with current girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

And the siblings are adorably holding hands!

The family portrait, which was simply captioned with a red heart, appears to have been taken in Kardashian’s home theater, which Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans have seen several times on the E! show.

The father of two’s photos of Prince and True comes days after he showed off his new Father’s Day bling in a photo of two gold necklaces that read “TRUE” and “PRINCE” on each piece that was encrusted with diamonds on a chunky curb-style chain.

During the Father’s Day weekend, Kardashian returned home to Los Angeles with baby True for the first time since giving birth in Cleveland, where Thompson had been due to the NBA Finals.

While fans and followers continue to get updates on True’s growth and adorable mother-daughter bonding time, Thompson’s son Prince has largely been growing up out of the public spotlight.

Craig, who was dating Thompson before he and Kardashian met on a blind date in September 2016, shared the first photo of Prince in December 2017 in celebration of her baby boy turning 1.

While Thompson and Kardashian spend family time with True and Prince, it appears the couple has put his cheating scandal behind them.

Though they have yet to publicly address the allegations that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy, a source recently told PEOPLE “everything seems really great with Khloé and Tristan,” adding, “They act the same way they did on their last trip to L.A. before True was born. They both seem happy about being there.”

For the time being, the KarJenners are happy to have Khloé and True back on the west coast as her family works toward forgiveness after Kim Kardashian West and momager Kris Jenner publicly spoke out about Thompson’s alleged infidelity last month.

Khloé’s decision to reconcile with Thompson after the scandal did not go over well with her famous family, but the source told PEOPLE they “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”