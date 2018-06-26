Tristan Thompson Showers 2-Month-Old Daughter True with Kisses: 'Daddy Loves You!'

True Thompson is a daddy’s girl!

Tristan Thompson shared a new video of him and his 2-month-old daughter on Snapchat Tuesday, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward showered his baby girl with lots of kisses.

“Baby True! Daddy loves you!” Thompson, 27, told his child with girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, who turns 34 on Wednesday.

The father-daughter footage is the NBA star’s latest parenting post, four days after he shared the first photo of True and her big brother, 18-month-old Prince, whom Thompson shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The family portrait, which was simply captioned with a red heart, appeared to have been taken in Kardashian’s home theater in Calabasas, which Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans have seen several times on the E! show.

And days before the photo of Prince and True, the father of two showed off his new Father’s Day bling of two gold necklaces that read “TRUE” and “PRINCE” on each piece that was encrusted with diamonds on a chunky curb-style chain.

True was born just days after news broke that Thompson was allegedly cheating on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy. Despite the cheating scandal, Thompson and Kardashian appear to have mended their relationship with the new mom recently revealing just how tough it has been to continue to a romance with the father of her child.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength,” Kardashian tweeted on Monday in a response to a fan who said they were “disappointed” in her for continuing a relationship with Thompson.

Though the couple has yet to publicly address the cheating allegations, a source recently told PEOPLE “everything seems really great with Khloé and Tristan,” adding, “They act the same way they did on their last trip to L.A. before True was born. They both seem happy about being there.”

And while they continue to live together at Kardashian’s home in Calabasas, her decision to reconcile with Thompson after the scandal did not go over well with her famous family.

They “respect her decision,” the source said. “Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far. They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

On Sunday, the couple, who plans to spend the summer on the west coast, shared a late dinner date with Thompson’s friends at the popular restaurant BOA in West Hollywood, where Kardashian was seen wearing what looks to be a huge diamond engagement-like ring on her left hand, in photos first obtained by TMZ.

It remains unclear if Kardashian’s new bling is, in fact, an engagement ring, or maybe even a belated push present or an early present from Thompson leading up to her 34th birthday.

Since the parents of True returned to L.A., an insider told PEOPLE that they “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source shared, adding, “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can.”