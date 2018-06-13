Travis Scott Shares New Snap of Stormi After Kylie Jenner Says She's Hiding Their Baby's Face

Hi, Stormi! Well … Stormi’s feet.

Days after Kylie Jenner explained she wouldn’t be sharing any more photos of her 4-month-old daughter’s face to social media for the time being, boyfriend Travis Scott posted an image to Instagram Stories featuring himself and their baby girl.

Stormi’s diaper, legs and feet are visible in the image as she lounges on the 26-year-old rapper’s lap, wearing red, white and black Nike sneakers that match her dad’s almost exactly.

Wrote Scott on top of the father-daughter image, “Gang.”

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Travis Scott/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The 20-year-old reality star, cosmetics mogul and new mom recently deleted all photos showing Stormi’s face from social media, she confirmed Sunday.

In the comments section of a makeup-free selfie she posted featuring just a peek of her baby girl, users inquired as to why face-on photos of Stormi had been deleted from Jenner’s Instagram account.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” replied Jenner to one user who asked why she had “cut her baby out” of the new snap, according to E! News.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty

On Tuesday, a source divulged to PEOPLE that Jenner “couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans,” but had a change of heart once she became privy to some negative online dialogue.

“She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” said the insider, noting that “people have been making nasty comments” about Jenner’s baby girl.

“Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” added the source. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”