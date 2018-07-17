Travis Scott Admits He Cried When Daughter Stormi Was Born: 'It Was Crazy'

Travis Scott is one proud papa!

The 26-year-old rapper is appearing on the cover of GQ‘s August issue alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner, in an extensive interview that dives deep into their relationship and the media scrutiny surrounding it (including their thoughts on that infamous Kardashian curse).

The new parents also, of course, talk about 5-month-old daughter Stormi, with Scott admitting that the last time he cried was on Feb. 1, when Stormi was born.

“As soon as I heard her crying…” he said, trailing off.

Scott went on to explain to GQ that he was in the room when Jenner, 20, gave birth. “Hell yeah! It was crazy,” he said. “I was there through the hell… the epidural and s—. Crazy.”

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty. Inset: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Both Scott and Jenner also got candid about how being parents has changed the dynamic of their relationship. For example, a tearful fight the two recently got in ended with Jenner flying to Houston to see Scott for a few hours.

“It wasn’t even about anything really specific. I was just overwhelmed,” she recalled. “I just flew to Houston to see him for a few hours … just because we’re a family now. When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for like two weeks. And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other, but I was like, I just need to go and fix this and go back.”

When she arrived, Travis had a custom chain made for her with Stormi’s name on it.

GQ's August Issue featuring Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Paola Kudacki exclusively for GQ

Jenner and Scott have been dating since April 2017. They told GQ they met a few times through friends, though Scott’s quietness left Jenner thinking he never liked her.

Their first date — though Jenner insisted they “don’t go on dates” — was at Coachella 2017. There, Jenner shared a story that got his attention. It “wasn’t anything special, but that’s what made it seem real,” writer Mark Anthony Green explained.

From there, the rest was history.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” Jenner remembered. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’ ”

“I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset,” she added to the magazine. “I did the whole tour with him … We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

