Travis Barker‘s daughter is celebrating her year of becoming a teenager!

The Blink-182 drummer and ex Shanna Moakler‘s youngest child, Alabama Luella, turns 13 this upcoming December, but opted to party early with a blowout bash held Saturday at the family’s home in Calabasas, California.

Featuring a performance by rapper YBN Nahmir, the party was attended by a slew of influencers and Alabama’s closest pals, who danced the night away.

Barker, 42, shared an exclusive set of photos from the exciting event with PEOPLE, while he and his daughter both posted a video montage on Instagram set to Cardi B‘s track “I Like It.”

Alabama Barker's 13th birthday party Clemente Ruiz

Between sessions of getting their groove on, party-goers quenched their thirst with Rethink boxed flavored water, snacking on refreshments like Nitropod’s Dragon Breath cereal and Halo Top ice cream.

Alabama — dressed in a cute black-and-white checkered dress under a light-wash denim jacket — blew out her sparkler candles atop a cookies & cream ice-cream cake as proud dad Barker looked on.

Alabama Barker's 13th birthday party Clemente Ruiz

Barker has included both Alabama and son Landon Asher, 14, in his musical adventures since they were young.

For the 2017 Grammys, the sibling set joined their dad on the red carpet — weeks after Alabama released a music video for her cover of Elvis Presley‘s “Blue Christmas,” in which she sings amid a wintry backdrop while brother Landon plays the drums.

“My heart melts every time they record a song for me,” proud dad Barker said at the time.

“I told them at a young age, ‘You’re my kids, and if somebody hands you a pair of drumsticks, you better know what to do with them.”