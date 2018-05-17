Tracy Morgan already has the perfect Father’s Day present in mind.

When asked at Turner’s Upfronts presentation Wednesday how he’d want to spend the June holiday, the 49-year-old actor said with “another baby.”

Morgan is already dad to grown sons Tracy Jr., Malcolm and Gitrid with his ex-wife Sabina, and welcomed daughter Maven Sonae with his wife Megan Wollover in July 2013.

Wollover, 31, joined her husband at Turner’s presentation in New York City, where he celebrated his TBS series The Last O.G. returning for a second season.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

John Nacion/Startraks

RELATED: Tracy Morgan Says Maven Has Him “Wrapped Around Her Little Finger”: “I Spoil My Daughter to a Point – Not Rotten”

“I feel blessed,” says Morgan, who also executive produces the series. “I feel incredible and [thankful] to the fans. It’s a great show.”

The Last O.G., also starring Tiffany Haddish and Cedric the Entertainer, marks Morgan’s first big television role since a multi-vehicle crash involving a Walmart truck in 2014 put him in a coma for two weeks.

Now, “I feel great,” the actor says. “Imagine that! I feel awesome.”

Tracy Morgan and daughter Maven Peter Yang

RELATED VIDEO: Tracy Morgan Introduces PEOPLE to His 3-Year-Old Daughter

Instead of reentering a dark space — he considered suicide after the accident, which killed his friend and fellow comedian James McNair — Morgan maintains a positive outlook on life.

“My happiness is a choice,” he explains. “I wake up in the morning and I choose to be happy.”