Tori Spelling Says Son Beau Is 'Okay' After Claiming He Was 'Stabbed' By 4 Nails at Hotel

Tori Spelling gave a health update on her 15-month-old son Beau after she claimed he was “stabbed” by four nails at a Four Seasons Hotel.

The actress, 45, appeared on Extra where she opened up about her family life with husband Dean McDermott.

“He’s okay, he’s good,” Spelling said of her youngest child Beau. “I had a moment as a mom. I went to social media on behalf of other mama bears. I was like, ‘I’m gonna be a voice.’ It was scary for a moment and everything is fine, everyone was great.”

The mother of five shared a post on her Instagram Story earlier this week in which she explained that Beau, her youngest child, had been injured while playing in the arcade of the hotel.

“We are a @fourseasons family like even before my 1st was born (who’s 11) and bc of a house situation we are of course staying with them,” Spelling wrote in the caption. “But in the kids arcade room my 15-month-old got stabbed by 4 exposed nails that shouldn’t have been there and all that was done was “Is he ok?””

“An obligatory check in and not till they realized who’s [sic] child it happened too. So wrong on many levels. And I never call anything out! Not my style. But, not cool @fourseasons! Does he need a tetanus shot?” she asked.

A rep for Spelling told PEOPLE at the time that Beau is “doing ok” and that the incident “was very scary.”

A spokeswoman for the Four Season told PEOPLE, “At Four Seasons the well-being of our guests is our top priority. The team was in touch with Ms. Spelling throughout her stay. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests we do not share information about our guests or their time with us.”

Spelling shares her five children — including Liam Aaron, 11; Stella Doreen, 10; Hattie Margaret, 6; and Finn Davey, 5 — with husband Dean McDermott, 51.

The couple welcomed Beau Dean in March 2017. On Mother’s Day, the actress shared her love for all of her children with individual Instagram posts for each of her children.

Spelling described Beau as “everyone’s baby” who came to symbolize “the rebirth” of her relationship with McDermott after the two weathered a cheating scandal.

“Beau, we thought we were done,” she said. “That our family was complete. But, you surprised us all and came at a time when we all needed a little hope. You were that hope. That sunshine of life that came into our family in a very big and meaningful way.”