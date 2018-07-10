Tori Spelling Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Beau Was 'Stabbed' by Nails at the Four Seasons Hotel

Tori Spelling claims her son Beau Dean was “stabbed” by four nails at a Four Seasons Hotel.

The mother of five, 45, shared an Instagram Story on Tuesday about injuries her 15-month-old son sustained while her family was staying at the luxury hotel.

“We are a @fourseasons family like even before my 1st was born (who’s 11) and bc of a house situation we are of course staying with them,” Spelling wrote in the caption. “But in the kids arcade room my 15 month old got stabbed by 4 exposed nails that shouldn’t have been there and all that was done was “Is he ok?””

“An obligatory check in and not till they realized who’s [sic] child it happened too. So wrong on many levels. And I never call anything out! Not my style. But, not cool @fourseasons! Does he need a tetanus shot?” she asked.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

A representative for Spelling did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A spokesperson for the Four Seasons did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Spelling shares her five children — including Liam Aaron, 11; Stella Doreen, 10; Hattie Margaret, 6; and Finn Davey, 5 — with husband Dean McDermott, 51.

Tori Spelling and her son Beau Tori Spelling/Instagram

The couple welcomed Beau Dean in March 2017. On Mother’s Day, the actress shared her love for all of her children with individual Instagram posts for each of her children.

Spelling described Beau as “everyone’s baby” who came to symbolize “the rebirth” of her relationship with McDermott after the two weathered a cheating scandal.

“Beau, we thought we were done,” she said. “That our family was complete. But, you surprised us all and came at a time when we all needed a little hope. You were that hope. That sunshine of life that came into our family in a very big and meaningful way.”

On March 1, police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at Spelling and McDermott’s home. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call.

The couple went on to celebrate their son Beau’s first birthday on March 2, but six days later McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California, before ultimately determining that both Spelling and the children were okay, according to the outlet.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Spelling was “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

Since then, however, the couple has been all smiles on social media, with both of them sharing Instagram posts on their 12th wedding anniversary in May.

“Paradise is upon us!” Spelling, 44, captioned a photo of the two. “As a mom of 5 I don’t know life without my kiddos. But, sometimes it’s important to take time and remember the whole reason those 5 little blessings are in our lives… and that is a mad love that started with my soulmate @imdeanmcdermott.”

“When is the last time you traveled to a sunny vacation locale without your kiddos?” she continued. “We’ve never! Last time was almost 12 years ago when we got married in Fiji. This #mamabear was anxious leaving the kiddos but enjoying reconnecting with my love. So important!”