A little “Flammbino” is on the way!

Top Chef season 15 winner Joe Flamm and his wife Hillary Delich are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, they announced on social media after first revealing their news at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado.

“We’re really excited about the baby. Overwhelmed and overjoyed for sure,” Flamm tells PEOPLE exclusively of the couple’s exciting new chapter.

He adds of their son’s due date, “Can’t wait to meet the little man in November.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Top Chef Judge Gail Simmons Welcomes Son Kole Jack

Flamm and Delich each posted a snapshot to their Instagram accounts, where Delich’s baby bump is visible under a fitted black dress — and the photogenic backdrop is extremely special to Flamm.

“The top of this mountain is where @padmalakshmi told me I was top chef so it seems appropriate top for another huge announcement my best friend @hillarydelich [and I] are expecting!!!!!” he captioned his image. “Flambino coming this November!! #topoftheworld #flammbino”

Wrote Delich on her similar photo, “Us and the great #flammbino. Can’t wait to meet him in November!”

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Hilary, Erika and 54 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Flamm currently serves as the executive chef at Spiaggia, an Italian eatery located on Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile. He and Delich tied the knot in May 2015.

“Happy 3 years to my partner and best friend. I don’t think either one of us stopped smiling that day once, and haven’t stopped much since either,” he captioned a photo of the couple on their wedding day last month.

Added the proud husband and first-time father-to-be, “I love you @hillarydelich let’s be roommates forever #happyanniversary“