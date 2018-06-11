Pregnant Claire Danes Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Hugh Dancy on Tony Awards Red Carpet

And the award for cutest baby bump goes to … Claire Danes!

The Homeland actress presented at the 2018 Tony Awards Sunday night, attending the glamorous event alongside husband Hugh Dancy, with whom she’s currently expecting her second child.

While Dancy went traditional, looking dapper in a dark suit for the couple’s date night, Danes opted to put her baby bump on display in a statement-making gold gown featuring a black geometric pattern, multi-tiered skirt and ruffled collar and sleeves.

Danes, 39, and Dancy, 42, are already parents to son Cyrus Michael Christopher, 5.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes

Danes is currently on hiatus from filming her hit Showtime spy thriller — and it’s a break the actress more than welcomes.

“It feels like a huge luxury,” she said Tuesday at the FYC screening of Homeland‘s season finale in Beverly Hills, California. “When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit.”

When asked if she was having any cravings lately, she just smiled and said, “Not really. Just all of the food. I welcome all of the food.”

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Her travel may be limited as she reaches the final stages of her pregnancy, but the Romeo + Juliet star recently revealed she’d had her fair share of balancing plane rides with the ups and downs of expecting.

“So there’s a lot of pressure on the lower extremities right? It interferes with circulation, so it’s harder for the blood to get back up to the heart,” Danes said during a recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! of why she had to wear compression stockings while flying to Los Angeles to tape the late-night show.

“I hate these things and so I refuse to wear them until it’s entirely essential. I’m trying to negotiate putting them on in the teeny, tiny bathroom of the plane,” she continued. “It’s the last second until we take off and I’m in there for like 20 freakin’ minutes.”

“It turns out compression stockings are rather tight … you need talcum powder,” said the actress, adding hilariously, “I didn’t have any of that stuff, so all the limbs were in every direction. I don’t know what they thought I was doing in there, but it was not erotic.”