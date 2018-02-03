'Family and Football!' Tom Brady Shares Epic Family Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl

When Tom Brady plays his eighth Super Bowl on Sunday, he’ll have the support of his extended family.

The 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback shared a heartwarming family photo to Instagram on Saturday, the day before he’ll square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl LII.

“Family and Football,” he captioned the photo, which showed him smiling and posing with his large extended family that included wife Gisele Bündchen, sons John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 10, Benjamin Rein, 8, and daughter Vivian Lake, 5.

He added a heart emoji and the hashtag, “#gopats.”

Bündchen may be by Brady’s side, but last spring, the 37-year-old supermodel tried to get retired kicker and family friend Jay Feely to convince her husband to retire.

“She was dead serious,” Feely told Sports Illustrated. Feely said he looked at his friend and told him, “Play as long as you can.” Brady smiled back and winked.

It has been no secret that Bündchen has wanted Brady to retire. After last year’s Super Bowl victory over the Falcons, Brady told ESPN he has no plans to retire any time soon, explaining on Monday he wants to play until he’s 45.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” he said on Jim Miller’s Sirius XM show in February. “She told me that last night… three times!”

In May, Bündchen was asked whether she was trying to get Brady to retire on CBS This Morning and revealed Brady had suffered multiple concussions including one last season.

“I just have to say, as a wife, I’m a little bit — as you know, it’s not the most, let’s say ‘unaggressive’ sport, right?” Bündchen said, when asked if she was trying to get Brady to retire. “Football, like he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every year — we don’t talk about it, but he does have concussions.”

“I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through that kind of aggression all the time,” she added. “That cannot be healthy for you, right? I mean, I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope!”

According to the NFL, neither Brady nor the Patriots have ever reported any injuries. They found no evidence of a concussion after reviewing all reports from “unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots’ home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office.”

Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will air live on NBC.