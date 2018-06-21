Sweetest Field Trip Ever! The Today Show Anchors' Kids Go Bananas at the Museum of Ice Cream

They all scream!

The Today show’s Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, along with Carson Daly‘s wife Siri, all took their kids on the field trip of their lives this week: to the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City!

Held in honor of kicking off the summer season, the visit was a huge surprise for the kids. “When we first told our toddlers of Today that we were going on a summer field trip to a museum, all we heard was groans,” said Bush Hager, 36, on Thursday’s show.

“But when we told them we were bringing them to the Museum of Ice Cream, then you know how the saying goes: They broke into screams,” adds the mom of daughters Poppy Louise, 2½, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 5.

The Today show stars and their kids at the Museum of Ice Cream Nathan Congleton

Savannah Guthrie and daughter Vale at the Museum of Ice Cream Nathan Congleton

Jenna Bush Hager and kids at the Museum of Ice Cream Nathan Congleton

Ahead of their fun-filled, “sensory overload” tour, the little ones swung over a pond of sprinkles, rolled around in a pit of cherries, hung out next to a wall of bananas and picked up a few sweet items in the pastel-covered gift shop.

The highlight of the experience? Learning about the ice-cream-making process, which the kids, understandably, weren’t quite as jazzed for as they were about taste-testing.

Poppy, Mila, and the others — including Guthrie’s daughter Vale, 3½, and Dreyer’s son Calvin Bradley, 18 months — had a blast getting messy and sampling flavors like Sprinkle Pool and Piñata.

Jenna Bush Hager and kids at the Museum of Ice Cream Nathan Congleton

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Poppy at the Museum of Ice Cream Nathan Congleton

The Today show stars and their kids at the Museum of Ice Cream Nathan Congleton

The memories from the museum are ones the kids took home with them maybe a little too literally. “My son came home with those little cherries, they’re fake, in his pocket,” says Daly, 44, of 9-year-old Jackson James.

“Our child came home with them in their underwear,” says Bush Hager, adding that her favorite flavor is Churro Churro — inspired by her younger daughter.

“It brings out the Poppy Hager in me,” she jokes.