Her First Girl! Pregnant Disney Channel Alum Tiffany Thornton Reveals Sex of Third Child

Tiffany Thornton will soon be a mom to a little mini-me!

The Disney Channel alum, 32, announced the sex of her first child with husband, youth pastor Josiah Capaci on Instagram Saturday with a reveal video that starred her sons: Kenneth James, 5, and Bentley Cash, 4.

The two boys father is the star’s late husband, Christopher Carney, who died in a car crash in December 2015.

“God is good, amen?!” Thornton captioned the footage of the family of four popping a black balloon that contained pink confetti inside.

And from the pregnant star’s reaction, it is clear how elated she is to be expecting her first baby girl.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Inside Former Disney Channel Star Tiffany Thornton’s Life After Heartbreak

Earlier this month, Thornton told her fans and followers in a video that she was “too O.C.D. to wait” and find out about the sex of her baby. “I have to decorate everything, [and] get everything ready,” she explained the reason why she wanted to know, adding, “I’m pretty excited.”

The reveal video comes over a month after she and Capaci, whom she wed in October 2017, shared the baby news in April when she posted an adorable photo of her two kids holding up a sign that read, “New best friend coming Nov. 2018,” on top of a patterned DockATot baby lounger.

Tiffany Thornton and Josiah Capaci Tiffany Thornton/Instagram

Thornton’s happy baby news also comes nearly two years after the father of her two sons and first husband Carney was killed. He was 35.

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Chanel, Shenae and 65 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

“For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart,” the former Sonny with a Chance star captioned her pregnancy announcement, quoting 1 Samuel 1:27.