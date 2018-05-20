New Mom Tia Mowry Opens Up About Her Post-Baby Body: ‘I Still Have a Belly’ and ‘That Is OKAY’

Tia Mowry-Hardrict isn’t in any hurry to get her pre-baby body back — and she doesn’t think any woman should be either.

Sharing a photograph of herself taken just two weeks after the 39-year-old and husband Cory Hardrict welcomed their daughter on May 5, the star opened up about how it’s okay to “still have a belly” after giving birth.

“This is MY #postpartum,” she wrote. “Do I still have a belly yes. I actually look like I’m 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY.”

Continuing, she wrote, “I wanted to shine a light on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth. Ladies, it’s okay that our bodies are not PERFECT after our babies are born. Give yourself time. Go at your own pace. Don’t allow people to put a time limit on YOUR body.”

“You’ve just accomplished a miracle! #Love yourself, love your new body, embrace it. It you want to make changes than that’s your desire and no one else’s,” she continued, before adding a very special postscript: “Ps, #moms freaking rock!

Announcing the arrival of the couple’s second child earlier this month, Mowry-Hardrict shared a sweet image of herself cradling the newborn in her arms at the hospital.

“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” she wrote in the caption. “We are in heaven 🙏🏽.”

The spouses of 10 years also have a 6½-year-old son named Cree Taylor.

In early March, Mowry-Hardrict told PEOPLE that while the couple hadn’t 100 percent decided on a name for their daughter — which she has since announced will be revealed on her YouTube Channel, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix — their baby girl will definitely follow in Cree’s footsteps and have a “unique” name.

“We like unisex names,” she said, with Hardrict chiming in, “Names that show some strength and some power behind it. It has a great meaning. So that’s what we’re looking for.”

He added, “I’ll give you the initial: It’s a C. So that’s what it’s going to be.”

“And the middle name will be a ‘T’ for my name, Tia,” explained Mowry-Hardrict. “So it’s C.T.H.”