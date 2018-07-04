Brotherly Love! Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shares Sweet Photo of Son Cree Feeding His Baby Sister Cairo

Cree Taylor has this whole older-sibling thing down.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict‘s adorable son (who just celebrated his seventh birthday!) is pulling double duty in a snapshot the actress shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

Flashing a mock-surprise face for the camera, the youngster isn’t missing a beat in feeding his 8-week-old baby sister Cairo Tiahna a bottle without even looking down.

“Big brother,” wrote Mowry-Hardrict, 39, adding a bottle emoji.

The Sister, Sister alum and host of Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix announced her and husband Cory Hardrict‘s second child’s arrival in May, opening up in late June about the significance behind the baby girl’s unique name.

True to her word that she and Hardrict would choose a “C.T.H.” name to match Cree’s initials, Mowry-Hardrict explained in a Friday video posted to her Facebook page that Cairo’s first name “basically means ‘victorious.’ ”

And it has extra-special meaning for Hardrict. He wanted the letters “A,” “I” and “R”, which was inspired by a plane trip he took (“He always feels like he’s closer to his mother when he’s up in the air,” said Mowry-Hardrict).

Of her middle name, the new mother of two revealed having “Tia” in it was a plus but in addition, “Tiahna actually means ‘follower of Christ.’ Also, Tiana was one of the first African princesses, so she is our little princess here!”