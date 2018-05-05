Tia Mowry-Hardrict Prepares to Give Birth to Baby No. 2 as Husband Sheds 'Grown Man Tears'

Tia Mowry-Hardrict‘s daughter is nearly here!

The former Sister, Sister actress was preparing to give birth to her second child on Saturday, husband Cory Hardrict revealed on Instagram.

“Grown man tears,” he wrote, captioning a photo of himself in the hospital wearing a hair net and face mask. “Baby girl is near, prayers up.”

The “baby girl” will be the 39-year-old star’s second child with Hardrict, 38; the spouses of 10 years also have a 6½-year-old son named Cree Taylor.

Mowry-Hardrict announced her pregnancy in November with a cute Instagram post featuring her husband and son kissing her bare belly, captioning the image with a simple collection of red heart emojis.

The actress and lifestyle guru revealed her baby’s sex on her YouTube Channel Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix in January, biting into a cake pop containing a pink center that she made herself.

“We’re having a girl!” Mowry-Hardrict said in the baking tutorial video. “Cree is going to have a baby sister. We are so excited.”

She’s remained busy since then, sharing plenty of pregnancy updates on social media.

In April, she celebrated the impending arrival of her baby girl with friends and family, including twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley, with a baby shower at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, California.

Later that month, Tia shared a video tour of her daughter’s nursery to her Facebook page, taking viewers through the “organic” and “calming” space she put together with the help of interior designer Jake Alexander.

Cree’s been a helpful big-brother-to-be along the way, too. “He’s been amazing,” Mowry-Hardrict told PEOPLE. “He’ll massage my feet. He checks up on me, this is the most concerned kid ever. He’s very, very excited.”

Mowry-Hardrict has previously been candid about her and husband’s struggle to conceive a sibling for Cree due to her challenges with endometriosis.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to have a second child, and it’s been over seven years since my first pregnancy,” Mowry-Hardrict told PEOPLE. “I put it off, but I did want to have another child.”

“I didn’t let my infertility issues define me or define what my goals were and what I wanted out of life,” she added. “We did try for a long time. It was hard. But I didn’t give up.”

As for her daughter’s name, in early March, Mowry-Hardrict told PEOPLE that while the couple hadn’t 100 percent decided on a name for their daughter, it would definitely follow in Cree’s footsteps and be “unique.”

“We like unisex names,” she said, with Hardrict chiming in, “Names that show some strength and some power behind it. It has a great meaning. So that’s what we’re looking for.”

He added, “I’ll give you the initial: It’s a C. So that’s what it’s going to be.”

“And the middle name will be a T for my name, Tia,” explained Mowry-Hardrict. “So it’s C.T.H.”