Introducing Cairo Tiahna Hardrict!

Just shy of eight weeks after giving birth, Tia Mowry-Hardrict has revealed her daughter’s name to the world and shared her first full-face photos.

True to her word that she and husband Cory Hardrict would choose a “C.T.H.” name to match their 7-year-old son Cree Taylor, the actress and lifestyle expert explained in a Friday video posted to her Facebook page that her daughter’s first name “basically means ‘victorious.’ ”

It has extra-special meaning for Hardrict, who wanted the letters “A,” “I” and “R” in the moniker — inspired by a plane trip he took (“He always feels like he’s closer to his mother when he’s up in the air,” says Mowry-Hardrict).

Of baby Cairo’s middle name, the 39-year-old new mother of two reveals having “Tia” in it was a big plus but in addition, “Tiahna actually means ‘follower of Christ.’ Also, Tiana was one of the first African princesses, so she is our little princess here!”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict's daughter Cairo Tia Mowry's Quick Fix

The couple announced their daughter’s arrival on Instagram May 6, with Mowry sharing a photo of herself and the newborn in the hospital along with her birth stats: 6 lbs., 4 oz., and 19.8 inches long.

“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” the couple wrote in the caption, going on to add, “We are in heaven 🙏🏽.”

In March, Mowry-Hardrict and her husband spoke to PEOPLE about wanting to pick something “unique” and “unisex” to call their daughter, revealing they had chosen her initials already.

“Names that show some strength and some power behind it,” teased Hardrict, 38, of their pick. “It has a great meaning. So that’s what we’re looking for.”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and daughter Cairo Tia Mowry's Quick Fix

The Sister, Sister alum leveraged her popular lifestlye YouTube channel, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, to reveal her second child would be a girl.

In January, she took viewers through how to make their own sex-reveal treats from home — before biting into a cake pop containing a pink center.

“We’re having a girl!” said Mowry-Hardrict, adding of her son, “Cree is going to have a baby sister. We are so excited.”