The Fab Four! A Peek Inside Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Family Life

In honor of Willa Gray’s second birthday, Lauren shared sweet photos from her and husband Thomas Rhett’s trip to Uganda, where they first met their future daughter. “God not only answered our prayers for over a year when you came home, but He WAY exceeded them by giving us you. I love getting to be your mama & watching you shine,” Lauren wrote on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my first baby, I love you to the moon and stars my precious little one.”