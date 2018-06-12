Thomas Rhett Takes His Adorable Family to Disney World — and Daughter Willa Meets the Princesses!

The most magical family on Earth!

On Monday, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins whisked their daughters to Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, sharing numerous photos and videos from the fun day to their respective Instagram accounts.

“When you wish upon a star…✨” Akins captioned an adorable shot of sisters Ada James, 10 months, and Willa Gray, 2½, rocking matching Minnie Mouse-themed rompers while Cinderella Castle can be seen in the background.

“Such an awesome day at @waltdisneyworld even though @laur_akins already posted this 🙌🏼,” wrote the country singer-songwriter, 28, next to a nighttime photograph of the whole family in front of the castle.

On top of eating at some of the park’s restaurants, lucky Willa got to meet some of Disney’s most recognizable faces.

In videos shared to Thomas Rhett’s Instagram Story, his older daughter seems to be a mix of excited and shy while greeting Piglet inside The Crystal Palace restaurant and Frozen sisters Anna and Elsa.

For the latter, the little girl is dressed to match the famous ice-wielding queen, wearing Elsa’s signature snow-inspired blue gown.

The quick family getaway came directly after Thomas Rhett hosted CMA Fest with Kelsea Ballerini from June 7 to 10 in Nashville, Tennessee, performing Sunday night.

The show will air Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC.