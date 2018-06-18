Star of the Show! Thomas Rhett Celebrates Father's Day with His Family on a Beach in Florida

Thomas Rhett and his family celebrated an unforgettable Father’s Day week!

On Sunday, the 28-year-old country crooner spent some time vacationing on the beach in Florida, which wife Lauren documented with a snap of a group hanging out near the waves.

Lauren, 28, also shared an image of her husband and their daughters Ada James, 10 months, and Willa Gray, 2½, lounging together in a pool.

“Babe, thank you for loving us so well every. single. day,” she captioned the sweet holiday tribute. “Watching you become a dad is the sweetest thing I’ve been able to watch💕 you’re such a good daddy! How did we get so lucky??”

This year marks Thomas Rhett’s second Father’s Day, after the new dad celebrated the holiday from afar last year while on tour.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there in the world! Missing @laur_akins and Willa today! See y’all tomorrow🙌🏼,” he captioned the sweet photo in June 2017.

But in the span of a year, Thomas Rhett had not one, but two beautiful blessings enter his life. In August, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Ada.

And while Lauren told PEOPLE at the time that having a little sister was “world-changing” and “emotional” for Willa, Thomas Rhett says she has since fully adjusted to having Ada around.

“For two weeks, [Willa] was like, ‘Who is this person who came in and took some of the attention away from me?’ ” he said. “But now she’s super protective of Ada and is just turning into an amazing big sister.”

Earlier this month, the couple whisked their daughters to Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where lucky Willa got to meet some of Disney’s most recognizable faces.

“Such an awesome day at @waltdisneyworld even though @laur_akins already posted this 🙌🏼,” wrote the country singer-songwriter next to a nighttime photograph of the whole family in front of Cinderella Castle.