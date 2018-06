From Dealing with Diaper Duty to Trusting His Teen: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Guide to Fatherhood

Johnson and his teen daughter Simone — whom he shares with ex Dany Garcia — have an unbreakable bond, as he often talks about during interviews. As for the secret to their strong relationship, the actor revealed it all comes down to trust in a 2015 interview. “There was a time where I said, ‘Do me a favor: I want you to tell me what is the thing that you love most about our relationship,’ ” Johnson said. “And she said, ‘Well, that I trust you.’ ” He continued: “And for a 13-year-old girl to say that to her dad, considering where I was at 13, the instability I had. She said, ‘Well, that I trust you and that we have a very special bond,’ that moved me. And so, you know, at 13, she’s saying that and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”