The Easy Secret Weapon Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Uses on the Road to Make Fatherhood Work

If there’s one thing Mike “The Miz” and Maryse Mizanin have learned about parenting after welcoming little Monroe Sky in March, it’s this: Moving halfway across the country when a baby is still just a couple of weeks old is a total smackdown.

The WWE Superstars recently appeared on PEOPLE Now to talk about the pratfalls of new parenthood and preview their upcoming USA reality series Miz & Mrs., which they say will cover everything from Maryse’s pregnancy to Monroe’s birth and beyond.

The pair revealed that audiences will get to see first hand just how difficult it was for them to transport themselves, their new bundle of joy, and animals all the way from Los Angeles to their new stomping grounds in Austin, Texas.

“She was 2 weeks old, and we had to move from L.A. to Austin on a tour bus, and we had 24 hours to do it,” explains Maryse, 35.

The Miz, 37, chimes in to add, “Two dogs, two cats … The best advice I can do is don’t do that. Don’t have a kid, and then two weeks later move to Austin because it doesn’t work. It makes for a funny TV show. It was fun for you guys. It wasn’t fun for us.”

It’s not all been tour buses and moving boxes for the new parents, however, as they’ve found their own unique ways of having fun with their baby girl — even when The Miz is off hitting the wrestling ring away from his family.

“He’s actually a really good singer and dancer,” Maryse says of her husband’s fathering skills.

There’s a catch, however. The Miz says that while he does sing, dance and even put on plays for his daughter, he doesn’t like to belt out the typical nursery rhymes. “I sing, I dance. But the thing is, I don’t sing ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,’ ” he insists. “I sing ’80s ballads.”

Even though he likes to toughen up the baby’s music catalog, The Miz isn’t afraid to admit that he still gets pretty cutesy from time to time when it comes to communicating with his little girl, especially when he’s on the road.

“You should see me on the phone on FaceTime with her,” he concedes. “I’m sitting here in my gear ready to go out to WWE, and I’m like, ‘Who’s my girl?!’ ”

The couple, who wed in 2014, add that the toughest challenge they’ve faced so far is balancing their differing schedules.

“There’s no one that I’d rather have on my team than her because she just helps me out always, always puts great stuff in my head, basically giving me the confidence. She always sends me videos of Monroe, pictures,” The Miz says of his wife.

“It’s just one of those things that you adapt to everything. That’s what you learn in WWE, you adapt.”

Miz & Mrs. premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on USA.